SEXUAL AGE CONSENT

There will be no lowering of consent age - Matiang'i

Matiang'i said the government will not debate on valueless issues to the youths.

• He said the country cannot be debating on issues which will be endangering lives of young people.

• Matiang'i added that the government will not issue a licence for setting up a Cannabis processing plant.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
07 June 2019 - 13:18
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i waters a tree seedling during the school prize giving day at Pangani Girls in Nairobi on June 7, 2019.
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i waters a tree seedling during the school prize giving day at Pangani Girls in Nairobi on June 7, 2019.
Image: GEORGE OWITI

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said that the government will not think of lowering the sexual consent age to 16.

The CS said he failed to understand what was behind the minds of people who came up with the idea, terming them as idle people who do not have a job to do.

We can never be mad enough to support that kind of nonsense of lowering the consent age,” Matiang'i said.

 
 

The CS made the comments on Friday at Pangani Girls in Nairobi during the school's prize giving day.

He said the country cannot be debating on issues which will be endangering lives of young people.

Matiang' instead said it is high time to step up efforts in dealing with challenges that are affecting the youths.

Supreme Court Justice Njoki Ndungu who was also in attendance, said that reducing consent age is a matter of security concern.

She said the debate should be about education that children are being taught as far as sexuality is concerned.

Justice Njoki has been on the front line opposing the proposal to lower the sex age.

The debate started when the three Court of Appeal judges suggested that its time to review the law on sexual intercourse with children under 18.

 
 
 

The CS also said the government will not relent in ending gambling and illegal brew which have messed up with many youths.

He said his office has received an application from certain investors asking for a license to set up a factory in Kenya to process Cannabis for pharmaceutical use.

He said the government will not accept such kind of things, including debates that will not have value to the young people.

“ I agreed with my PS on Thursday that we won't even respond to that letter. We want him to make an advance and we will seek him out. We must protect our children.”

The Bill seeking to legalise marijuana had been tabled by Kibra MP Ken Okoth.

