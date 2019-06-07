Suspects in Meru priest's murder detained seven days

A Meru court on Thursday allowed police to detain for seven days two suspects linked to the stabbing murder of a Catholic priest.

Valentine Kinoti and Janice Ntinyari were arraigned before Meru senior principal magistrate Thomas Muraguri.

Ntinyari allegedly was the lover of Fr Eutychus Murangiri, 32, of Limbine Parish, Tigania West.

They did not plead to murder charges as police sought more time to complete investigations.

The priest died on spot on Tuesday at 1:45 am after he was stabbed twice on the forehead and the back of his head.

In an affidavit, investigating officer Benson Sindani sought custodial orders for seven days to complete the probe into the murder.

The magistrate Muraguri ordered the suspects detained at Meru police station until June 16, when the matter will be mentioned.

Murangiri, eldest child of Domiciano Muthuri and Jennifer Mwari, studied at Mbesone Primary School and Meru School and studied to become a diocesan priest.

His mother Jennifer told the Star she was in great pain. The family home is at Gikumene village, North Imenti, nine kilometres from Meru town.

Her son was her sold supporter.

“I was with my grandchild at Meru Level 5 hospital when I heard news of a father's death. I never knew what happened. Then I went to the Catholic Cathedral where I was told," she said. Women gathered at the home to console the family.

Fr Murangiri who had served for one year after his ordination as a deacon at the St Pius Seminary, Nkubu, in June last year was the family’s role model.

In December, he was ordained as a priest and posted to Limbine Parish in Tigania West.