Suspects in Meru priest's murder detained seven days

• Woman said to have been priest's lover. Also said to be in relationship with teacher and is five months' pregnant.
• After drinking at a bar for hours, priest left and was stabbed in forehead and back of head.
A Meru court on Thursday allowed police to detain for seven days two suspects linked to the stabbing murder of a Catholic priest.
Valentine Kinoti and Janice Ntinyari were arraigned before Meru senior principal magistrate Thomas Muraguri.
Ntinyari allegedly was the lover of Fr Eutychus Murangiri, 32, of Limbine Parish, Tigania West.
They did not plead to murder charges as police sought more time to complete investigations.
The priest died on spot on Tuesday at 1:45 am after he was stabbed twice on the forehead and the back of his head.
In an affidavit, investigating officer Benson Sindani sought custodial orders for seven days to complete the probe into the murder.
The magistrate Muraguri ordered the suspects detained at Meru police station until June 16, when the matter will be mentioned.
Murangiri, eldest child of Domiciano Muthuri and Jennifer Mwari, studied at Mbesone Primary School and Meru School and studied to become a diocesan priest.
His mother Jennifer told the Star she was in great pain. The family home is at Gikumene village, North Imenti, nine kilometres from Meru town.
Her son was her sold supporter.
“I was with my grandchild at Meru Level 5 hospital when I heard news of a father's death. I never knew what happened. Then I went to the Catholic Cathedral where I was told," she said. Women gathered at the home to console the family.
Fr Murangiri who had served for one year after his ordination as a deacon at the St Pius Seminary, Nkubu, in June last year was the family’s role model.
In December, he was ordained as a priest and posted to Limbine Parish in Tigania West.
Janice allegedly told investigating officers she started dating Murangiri in 2013 when she was still in college in Embu.
She is also said to be in a relationship with a teacher, who works at Kajiado, and is five months' pregnant.
Meru County Police Commander Patrick Lumumba told the Star the priest was with Janice and another friend before his murder.
Father Murangiri was stabbed at Kinoru Gateway in Makutano shopping Center, North Imenti constituency, Meru county.
“He went to one of the bar at 4pm in the company of a male and a female, they had some drinks up to about 22:45 hours, then they booked a lodging in the same Bar.
"The deceased and the lady had booked one room while the male person booked a separate room at around 1:45 am. The deceased came out of the bar and that is where he was stabbed on the forehead and back head and died on the spot. The two are assisting police with further investigations,” Lumumba said.
The priest had gone to his car KBH972S a Toyota Khami.
It was not established if he was stabbed inside a car or outside.
“An attacker was inside his car and stabbed him,” a source had said.
Imenti North subcounty police boss said, "The attacker is not yet known or the motive of the attack but we have arrested the female who was with the priest and another male who was also in their company as they drank,” Mboloi said.
The body is at Consolata Mission Hospital Mortuary for a postmortem.
The priest's car is at Meru Police Station.