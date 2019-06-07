Sugar Directorate blamed for failed state millers

“If the complaints have been filed and the names of the companies involved in the theft which you license have been tabled, why haven’t you revoked these licenses?” Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga, who is also the chairperson of the committee, asked.

Oluoch said cane poaching has occasioned the cumulative loss of over 900 hectares of cane valued at Sh2.3 billion.

Odera defended the directorate, saying they have never received a formal complaint from the company regarding the matter.

But the explanation was rubbished by the chairman, who told the committee that he had correspondence to prove they have sought the regulator's intervention.

Odera, appearing cornered, shifted the blame on the lack of regulation for the unfair practices in the industry.

But Migori Senator Ochilo Ayacko trashed the argument, saying the regulator has the powers to discipline a rogue firm.

“You are the body that issues licenses, therefore, you can also suspend and revoke the same. You cannot blame lack of regulations for that,” Ayacko said.

Sony Sugar alongside Miwani, Chemelil and Mumias—all state-owned—have struggled in the recent years due to poor management, lack of raw materials (cane) and corruption.

The government has been mulling privatising the firms.

Oluoch said Sony is on its deathbed citing poaching, huge debt, several court cases and frequent breakdown of machines.