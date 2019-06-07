Student killed and body dumped in school toilet

Police are piecing together information to unravel the mysterious death of a Form Two student whose body was on Monday found on the floor of a school toilet with hands tied.

Preliminary investigations show that Wycliff Okio, 16, of Don Bosco Secondary School in Nyamira county was murdered.

The boy had been missing since May 19. His decomposing body was found by a watchman who had been attracted by a strange smell emanating from a toilet whose door was closed from inside.

The Star has established from school sources that some teachers had disciplined a number of students at the time the student went missing.

The sources said that some casual workers had been using the pit latrines and it was likely that the body could have been dumped in the particular toilet a day before it was discovered.

A police report showed that the boy's body had injuries with the hands tied at the back. A mosquito net hang loosely from the rooftop.

School principal Samuel Mabeya, through OB number 43/3/6/2019, reported that the boy had been missing from school since May 19, 2019.

The headteacher, however, told the police that it was not until May 30 that he learned of the disappearance from the class teacher.

He thereafter called the father, Robinson Mayeka, and informed him that his son was missing from the school.

On Monday, at around 5pm, school guard David Nyambane Osongo smelled some unusual odour from a toilet and decided to investigate.