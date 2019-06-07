Close

Sonko threatens to sue the Star over HIV status story

• Governor Mike Sonko has written a demand letter seeking an apology over the HIV health status story carried in today's paper.

• Sonko has given the paper three days to apologise failure to which he will commence legal proceedings.

by SUSAN MUHINDI
07 June 2019 - 13:06
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has written a demand letter seeking an apology over the HIV health status story carried in Friday's print edition.

Through Lawyer Cecil Miller, Sonko says that the story carried defamatory statements about him.

Sonko says that the story portrays him as fugitive as well as an individual lacking in moral decency. 

"The malicious and spiteful statement were published without inquiring into the truth or falsity and counter-checking with our clients on the issues published," read part of the letter.

 

Sonko has given the paper three days to apologise, failure to which he will commence legal proceedings.

The Star had run a story indicating that the County boss was released from prison three months before completing his one year sentence due to his HIV status.

The Star article was based on a court ruling issued in 2002.

"The court documents in possession of the Star show the governor applied for a review of his sentence after serving nine months," read part of the article.

These are contained in a controversial judgment issued by High Court judge Samuel Oguk (now deceased) in application No 80 of 2001.

Justice Oguk was later fired over integrity issues during the 2003 radical surgery in the Judiciary.

