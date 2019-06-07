Savings lost as Moi varsity Sacco shuts down

The distressed Moi University Staff Cooperative Sacco has shut down, sinking with members' contributions running into millions of shillings.

The closure prompted the members to demonstrate in Eldoret town as they demanded the county and national government intervene to save their money.

They denounced a liquidator appointed by the Commissioner of Cooperatives to oversee the operations of the troubled institution for not keeping them updated about the situation.

Spokesman Staley Tirop said active and former Sacco members can no longer access their loans and salaries which used to be channelled through it.

Carrying twigs and placards, the members demanded their money paid and monthly rent from Musco Towers in Eldoret town audited by government auditors.

“We are asking the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to intervene," Tirop said.

The top leadership of the institution stayed away for fear of being attacked.

Member Jane Boit said the last time she accessed her loan was last year and "since then, even accessing my salary has been a problem."

“Our Sacco has been doing badly and we have not been receiving our dividends for the last two years," Boit said.

She said the county and national government must urgently address the mess to save members' savings.

Members have shares ranging between Sh500,000 and Sh20 million since they joined the institution more than two years ago.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)