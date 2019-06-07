Revealed: Sonko was released from prison over HIV status

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was released from prison three months before completing his one year sentence because he was HIV positive, documents show.

In what may further swirl the confusion of his exit from prison, the court documents in possession of the Star show the governor applied for a review of his sentence after serving nine months.

These are contained in a controversial judgment issued by High Court judge Samuel Oguk (now deceased) in application No 80 of 2001.

However, Sonko has never publicly spoken about his HIV status.

"He was sentenced to serve 12 months imprisonment in respect of each count to run concurrently. He is now remaining with about three months to complete the sentence. The applicant has been distinguished as an HIV positive patient and this has been confirmed by medical evidence on record," reads the judgment.

The judgment went on: "I do allow this application and I do hereby reduce the sentence that was imposed on the applicant in Mombasa case No 1727/96 and 675/97 to the period already served so as to ensure the applicant 's immediate release from prison unless otherwise lawfully held."

Dramatically, Justice Oguk who reducced Sonko's sentence was sacked by the Judiciary during the radical surgery in 2008.

The details of the judgement have been under wraps for nearly two decades with the governor giving contradictory reports on how he finally got out of prison.

Previously, Sonko has publicly claimed that he escaped from prison where he was serving 12 months after being convicted of fraud.