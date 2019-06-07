Rain to continue until Sunday - Met

Rain is expected to continue pounding different parts of the country until Sunday, the latest forecast shows.

Sunny intervals in the mornings and afternoons are however expected in Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo.

Temperatures in these counties will range from 17-36 degrees Celsius.

"Cloudiness with rains is expected over a few places in Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru,Embu and Tharaka before giving way to sunny intervals," Kenya Meteorological Department director Stella Aura said.

Temperatures will range from 07-27 degrees Celsius.

Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu expect rains in a few places and showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons.

Cloud and rains are expected in a few places in Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado and Taita Taveta and sunny intervals in the morning.

Sunny intervals are expected in the afternoon with temperatures ranging from 13-31 degrees Celsius.

In the counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale, showers are expected.

Sunny intervals are expected in the afternoons with temperatures ranging from 23-32 degrees Celsius.