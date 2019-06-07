Rain to continue until Sunday - Met

• News comes as relief to farmers in North Rift.
• But late supply of subsidized fertiliser and other inputs will contribute to poor harvest.
Rain is expected to continue pounding different parts of the country until Sunday, the latest forecast shows.
Sunny intervals in the mornings and afternoons are however expected in Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo.
Temperatures in these counties will range from 17-36 degrees Celsius.
"Cloudiness with rains is expected over a few places in Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru,Embu and Tharaka before giving way to sunny intervals," Kenya Meteorological Department director Stella Aura said.
Temperatures will range from 07-27 degrees Celsius.
Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu expect rains in a few places and showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons.
Cloud and rains are expected in a few places in Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado and Taita Taveta and sunny intervals in the morning.
Sunny intervals are expected in the afternoon with temperatures ranging from 13-31 degrees Celsius.
In the counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale, showers are expected.
Sunny intervals are expected in the afternoons with temperatures ranging from 23-32 degrees Celsius.
It is expected to rain in the morning in Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected over many places in the afternoon.
Temperatures in the region will range from 12-28 degrees Celsius.
Kenya Farmers Association director Kipkorir Menjo said the ongoing rain is both a blessing and a curse.
"It will safe the situation as it will destroy army worms from feeding on maize. It will also boost the growth of plants that have already germinated,"he said on phone interview.
Menjo however said crops destroyed as a result of late rains will not be recovered.
"Some farmers had to replant; in a nut shell, there will be a short fall in maize harvested,"he said.
Menjo said late supply of subsidised fertiliser and other farm inputs will contribute to deficit in harvest.
In 2018, some 46 million bags of 90 kilogram of maize were harvested up from the previous figure of 40 million bags.