Prosecution closes its case in murder of Kiiru Boys principal

The prosecution has closed its case against the wife of the late Kiiru Boys principal Solomon Mwangi.

Jane Muthoni and Isaack Ng'ang'a, alias Gikuyu, were charged with Solomon's murder. Another suspect, Nelson Njiru, is still at large. Joseph Kariuki Njuguna, alias Karis, is already serving seven years in jail.

Muthoni and Gikuyu allegedly committed the offence between November 6 and November 11, 2016, on Karakuta Coffee estate in Juja subcounty, Kiambu.

State counsel Catherine Mwaniki told Justice Joel Ngugi that the state intended to call 38 witnesses but decided to close it after 21 testified. Investigating officer Clement Mwangi was the last to testify.

“At this stage, we urge to close our case as we believe the evidence by the 21 is enough. We surrender the rest to the defence if they wish to call. We plead with the court to find that a prima-facie case has been established against the two,” she said.

She also asked the court to grant them a week to file their submissions, but lawyer Njanja sought three weeks.

Clement said mobile phone data analysis showed that Muthoni was in constant communication with Njiru through text messaging on November 4, 2016, before Solomon was murdered.

“We established that on November 4, 2016, between 2358hrs and 0103hrs by the time she was in Kiiru, the residence of deceased, there was persistent communication with Nelson Njiru Magati through message,” he told the court.

Within that period, it was established that they had exchanged 18 text messages.

Muthoni pleaded with the court to issue an order that she be escorted to check whether she could get cash for her children from her Cooperative and Equity bank accounts.

She also sought to be escorted to Icaciri Secondary School where she was the principal so she may clear with the new management. She said she cleared from her schoolhouse but not with the office.

She also requested the court to order the police to return her documents and items taken during investigations.