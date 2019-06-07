More children die from hunger despite more food

Child mortality due to hunger is rising in Africa though the continent produces more food than ever.

A study by the Africa Child Policy Forum released on Thursday shows that the increase in food has not resulted in better diets and the situation has been made worse by conflict and climate change.

In Kenya, stunting has increased by 2.5 per cent despite a two per cent annual growth in GDP per capita.

The report says one child dies every three seconds in the world due to hunger. This is equivalent to 10,000 children dying every day.

The report was released at the 8th International Policy Conference on the African Child in Addis Ababa, Ethopia.

The report shows that nine out of 10 children in Africa do not get enough food. One in three is stunted and two out of five do not get regular meals.

Africa Child Policy Forum executive director Assefa Bequele said around 60 million African children are stunted, with millions more suffering from wasting.

Hunger contributes to nearly half of all child deaths.

“These statistics are truly alarming. It is completely unacceptable that children are still going hungry in Africa in the 21st century,” he said.

The report 'For Lack of Will, Child Hunger in Africa' shows that countries are losing money by failing to invest in nutrition early in children’s lives.

For every dollar spent on nutrition early in a child’s life, the report states that Kenya can save Sh6,000 while Nigeria and Sudan can save up to Sh8,500 and Sh8,000, respectively.

Graca Machel, women’s and child rights campaigner, said poverty, economic and gender inequality play a big part in perpetuating child hunger.

“Women and girls, along with children from poor and rural backgrounds, suffer the most from hunger," she said at the report's release.

In some countries, stunting rates are twice as high among rural children as among their urban counterparts.

"The lasting effects of hunger on the cognitive and physical development of the African child and their families has led to the stunted development of societies,” she said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)