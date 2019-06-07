Expedite probe of orphan's murder, police told

Church leaders in Kisii on Wednesday urged police to expedite investigations into the abduction and murder of an orphaned Standard 3 girl a week ago.

The leaders said the death of nine-year-old Judith Kerubo Ombat was not only haunting her siblings also society.

Unknown people stormed the girls home on Tuesday night last week and abducted her.

The pupil at Nyaura Primary School was strangled with her school socks and her body was dumped near a stream.

The motive has not been established.

The religious leaders led Kisii Cathedral Catholic priest Godfrey Ototo urged the killers to surrender and seek forgiveness.

“We urge investigating officers to swiftly identify those behind the orphan's murder,” Ototo said.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service at Nyaura village, the clergy called the killing inhumane.