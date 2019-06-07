Expedite probe of orphan's murder, police told

• Motive for raid, abduction and strangulation not established.
• Church leaders decry 'rampant killings countrywide, urge Kenyans to pray for the nation.
Church leaders in Kisii on Wednesday urged police to expedite investigations into the abduction and murder of an orphaned Standard 3 girl a week ago.
The leaders said the death of nine-year-old Judith Kerubo Ombat was not only haunting her siblings also society.
Unknown people stormed the girls home on Tuesday night last week and abducted her.
The pupil at Nyaura Primary School was strangled with her school socks and her body was dumped near a stream.
The motive has not been established.
The religious leaders led Kisii Cathedral Catholic priest Godfrey Ototo urged the killers to surrender and seek forgiveness.
“We urge investigating officers to swiftly identify those behind the orphan's murder,” Ototo said.
Speaking during an interdenominational church service at Nyaura village, the clergy called the killing inhumane.
The murder of the girl has caused fear, uncertainty and a cloud of darkness. We have prayed for peace and urge community to maintain it.Catholic priest Godfrey Ototo
Kerubo’s twin brother Japheth Ombati raised the alarm she was abducted from her bed.
Villagers who responded found that she had been killed.
Ototo was joined by colleagues Richard Nyangoto, Lawrence Nyaanga and pastors Esther Wamboi, Ken Mogire, Zablon Nyaberi.
they decried what they called rampant killings countrywide and urged Kenyans to pray for the nation.
“The young girl deserves justice,” the priest said.
They urged the community to support the deceased’s siblings "during this dark moment" and beyond.
“The murder of the girl has caused fear, uncertainty and a cloud of darkness. We have prayed for peace and urge community members to maintain it,” he said.
Township MCA, Kefa Mogaka said community members are supposed to protect orphans, saying the guilty persons will be punished.
“Those who plan and hire killers to execute their evil mission are killers and will not escape the long arm of the law,” Mogaka said.
Retired chief George Opanga urged the government to support Kerubo’s siblings — Brian Ombati, Hesbon Ombati and Jeff Ombati — to complete their education.
“The church has been helping the siblings since their parents died. They need more support to grow and be independent,” Opanga said.
Opanga urged MP Richard Tong’i and Mogaka to allocate the children bursaries, saying the social protection fund is inadequate.