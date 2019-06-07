DCJ Mwilu urges judges to work independently

Deputy Chief justice Philomena Mwilu yesterday urged the Judicial officers to work independently and be individually accountable to every decision they make.

She said the independence of the courts cannot be gainsaid but added that officers must appreciate that it comes with responsibilities.

“We are accountable through our decisions, which must be impartial, judicious, clear and reasoned. We are also held accountable through a range of institutional mechanisms that include performance management and measurement understandings, the Office of the Judiciary Ombudsman, court users committees, and leadership management teams,” Mwilu said.

She spoke during the official opening of the 2019 Environment and Land Court (ELC) Annual Judges Conference in Shanzu, Mombasa. The event started on Tuesday and ends on Saturday.

Mwilu said accountability, professional calling and the oath of office are distinct but mutual elements of the judicial function.

The multifaceted, extensive and complex principle of judicial independence is the cornerstone of the judicial function and the foundational pillar of any society premised on the rule of law, human rights and democracy.

The DCJ said Chief Justice David Maraga, in his strategic blueprint for the Judiciary, highlighted enhancing institutional and individual accountability as key interventions towards improving services to court users.

She said the ELC has made significant progress on case clearance, increasing the rate from 45 per cent in 2016 to 135 per cent in 2018. Relatedly, productivity improved from 160 cases per judge to 232 cases across the same period.