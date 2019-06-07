CS Kobia defends Passaris over Sonko attack

The Public Services, Youth and Gender Affairs CS Margaret Kobia has come out to condemn the recent attack of Nairobi women representative Esther Passaris.

This comes after the public attacks directed to Passaris by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during the recent Madaraka Day celebrations.

She said many other Kenyan women experience the same assault and continue to suffer in silence.

"No woman leader deserves to suffer the ignominy of such public utterances," the CS said.

Kobia said the normalisation of gender-based violence is worrying and set a bad precedent for Kenya's children.

"Leaders need to exercise self-restraint and self-control. No worthy leader, man, woman or youth should unleash such disrespectful utterances in public,” she said.

The CS said her ministry will continue working with stakeholders to ensure no individual suffers abuse or have their rights violated as a consequence of their gender.

During the Madaraka day celebrations at Pumwani grounds, Sonko publicly bashed Passaris for making 'numerous' phone calls to him.

"I am not your husband that I should answer your calls anytime you want. Let us respect one another. Even President Uhuru Kenyatta does not respond to my calls every time," he said.

The governor went on to tell Passaris to stop asking him how he spends his money.

Sonko later defended his remarks saying he responded to her accordingly.

"I didn’t abuse her. I told her I am not her husband, which is true. Why I should apologise for speaking the truth?" Sonko posed.