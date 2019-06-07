Babu Owino drafts Bill to increase allowances and police salary

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has drafted a Bill seeking to increase salaries of police officers.

The Bill seeking to amend the current National Police Service Act seeks to compel the government to increase the allowances of all police officers based on the nature of their work.

"The amendment seeks to provide a framework for increasing the salary of the police officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect Kenyans and their property," read part of the draft bill.

The legislator argues the officers go through "dangerous situations and deal with dangerous people hence making their job hard and dangerous."

In a letter to the Speaker outlining the proposal, Babu Owino wants the government to introduce a mechanism of rewarding better officers who go an extra mile in protecting the otherwise tainted image of the police.

He also wants the law to the National Police Service Commission from deducting a huge chunk of their pay to the Saccos.

"To provide mechanisms whereby the police officers with higher education qualifications will be paid according to their qualifications," the MP argues.

He says huge Sacco deductions has left a majority of officers with only Sh50 while others get negative pay credit to the Sacco's accounts.

The legislator said it is unfortunate that in the current modern society, a standard 8 drop-out, a form leaver with a D-, an undergraduate and a post-graduate officer get a similar pay within the current act.

"I want the act amended to provide a framework that will remove discrimination and lack of transparency in promotions and opportunities for officers," he said.

His draft comes even as the National Police Service Commission grapples to get a stable leadership that will spearhead reforms.

Among the much-hyped reforms is a plan to see the service get a new structure of command, change of uniform and digitization of its services.