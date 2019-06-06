Woman stoned to death over witchcraft

Boda boda riders on Wednesday morning stoned to death a 62-year-old woman at Kaduke village in Kabondo Kasipul constituency over claims of witchcraft.

Mary Okoth was killed by riders who operate at Misambi stage after she was accused of collaborating with a witchdoctor to kill residents.

The angry boda boda riders said Okoth conspired with the witch doctor to cause the death of her stepson three months ago.

Witnesses said the woman was being haunted by spirits, hence she transferred the spell to a relative who is a boda boda rider.

“She passed the charm to her stepson who later turned mad,” a witness said.

Senior assistant chief Hezborne Asero said the motorcyclists first stormed Okoth's home and forced her to reveal the witch doctor "she has been working with".

“The riders killed the woman at her home compound after she named the witchdoctor,” Asero told the Star on phone.

The administrator said they have reported the matter to police for investigations.

Members of the public were warned against taking law into their own hands by killing suspects.

"Residents should report suspects to the relevant authority for investigations before legal action is taken,” he added.

The body was taken to Rachuonyo Level 4 Hospital mortuary in Oyugis town.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)