Uhuru appoints tribunal to probe conduct of three judges

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday appointed lawyer Paul Nyamodi as the lead counsel to assist the tribunal investigating the conduct of three judges.

In the raft of gazette notice appointments, Uhuru also appointed lawyer Stella Munyi to assist Nyamodi to investigate the conduct of Njagi Marete, Lucy Waithaka and Martin Muya.

Waithaka serves as a judge in the Environment and Lands courts of Kenya, Marete in the Employment and Labour relations court while Muya serves in the High court.

Peter Kariuki and Josiah Musili were also appointed as joint secretaries to the tribunal.

The Judicial Service Commission had recommended the removal of three judges.

According to the recommendation forwarded to the President by Chief justice David Maraga, complaints against three judges disclosed incompetence, bias, impropriety and professional misconduct, hence the decision to have tribunal for their removal.

The tribunal against the three will work concurrently to that probing Supreme Court Justice Jackton Ojwang' who stood suspended upon the formation of the panel.