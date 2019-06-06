Uganda, Burundi yet to ban plastic bags

Following Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania, Greenpeace Africa now wants the rest of East Africa to ban single-use plastic carrier bags.

Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan have not banned the bags and smuggling is a problem where such bags are banned.

Nothing has been done about single-use plastic packaging.

On Saturday, Tanzania announced a nationwide ban on the use of plastic bags starting from June 1.

The move follows similar steps by Kenya and Rwanda to phase out non-biodegradable plastics to tackle plastic pollution.

Greenpeace Africa’s senior campaign manager Renee Olende said called Tanzania's decision "a beacon of hope in fostering an environmentally conscious society in the East African region".

Olende called single-use plastics an increasing global environmental threat.

"Their chemical composition, including their additives, poses great risks to the environment, marine life and human health. Greenpeace Africa calls on Tanzania to ensure strict enforcement of the ban," she said.

Kenya banned the use of single-use carrier bags in February 2017, the ban went into effect on August 28 that year.

Manufacturers were given six months to clear their stock.

However, distributors, wholesalers and retailers still complain the time to clear tocks is inadequate. Smuggling is common.

Olende noted Kenya's implementation problems of the ban imposed two years ago.

She urged the East African Legislative Assembly to push for coordinated enforcement of a regional ban across East Africa.