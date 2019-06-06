Scholar queries data on pollution deaths

Kenya marked World Environment Day on Wednesday even a single scholar questioned the number of lives lost.

A postdoctoral research scientist with the African Population and Health Research Centre, Kanyiva Muindi, faulted the death figures and stirred debates.

But she did not say whether the toll should be higher or lower. She implies it's higher than official statistics.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says that 17,000 to 20,000 Kenyans lose their lives annually due to air pollution and related causes.

Muindi says, however, the estimates show weakness in data used to make critical decisions by policymakers.

"If I die at home, my family will just bury me which means I'm part of the statistics," she said.

She added," We must invest in data. This means rigorous research."

Muindi made the remarks at City Hall during a panel discussion ahead of World Environment Day.

Celebrated every year on June 5, World Environment Day is the UN's biggest annual event to encourage worldwide awareness on the need to protect the planet.

The theme of this is #BeatAirPollution, calling on governments, industry, communities and individuals to explore renewable energy and green technologies and improve air quality across the world.