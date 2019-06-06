Roll out new currency immediately, Khalwale tells state

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has asked Central Bank of Kenya governor Patrick Njoroge to roll out the new currency immediately.

He said delaying the rollout to October 1 shows the government is not committed to fighting corruption.

Speaking in Kakamega on Wednesday, Khalwale dismissed claims he said the withdrawal of Sh1,000 notes targeted Deputy President William Ruto.

“The President told us that this was part of the war on corruption. I, an anti-corruption crusader and a close friend to the DP William Ruto, am saying that the rollout should not be delayed to October if it will help in the fight against corruption,” he said.

Khalwale advised the government to carry out its programmes in an orderly manner and avoid ambushing Kenyans.