Roll out new currency immediately, Khalwale tells state

• Former senator denies saying withdrawal of Sh1,000 notes targets DP Ruto.
• ODM argues reducing grace period from October will prevent entry of dirty money.
Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has asked Central Bank of Kenya governor Patrick Njoroge to roll out the new currency immediately.
He said delaying the rollout to October 1 shows the government is not committed to fighting corruption.
Speaking in Kakamega on Wednesday, Khalwale dismissed claims he said the withdrawal of Sh1,000 notes targeted Deputy President William Ruto.
“The President told us that this was part of the war on corruption. I, an anti-corruption crusader and a close friend to the DP William Ruto, am saying that the rollout should not be delayed to October if it will help in the fight against corruption,” he said.
Khalwale advised the government to carry out its programmes in an orderly manner and avoid ambushing Kenyans.
“The government asked us to register for Huduma Namba, which we didn’t even know what it was but we accepted because the President had said. It went ahead and told us the education curriculum was changing and now we’re being told that money will be mere paper if it bears founding President Jomo Kenyatta’s portrait,” he said.
Kenyans have until October 1 to bank all money they could be holding in their safes so that roll out of new bank notes could begin.
ODM on Tuesday called on Njoroge to reduce the grace period for rolling out the new currency notes to curb entry of dirty money held by corrupt individuals.
Experts have warned that those hoarding billions of shillings could engage in heavy spending and trigger a rise in commodity prices that would result in inflation.
