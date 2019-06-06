Rescue operations ongoing for three people buried alive in a pit latrine

The search for three people who were buried alive after the latrine they were digging caved in is ongoing.

The search has already taken 24 hours.

Nyeri County Police Commander Adiel Nyange said the operation started at 1 pm yesterday.

The rescue team left at 10 pm yesterday and resumed today (Thursday) at 8am.

The pit latrine caved in at around noon on Wednesday burying three people who were inside.

"Seven men were digging the pit. Four were up while three were down when it collapsed," said Nyange.

The seven had been contracted to dig the latrine at Kiandu Secondary School in Tetu sub county Nyeri County.

They were to dig a 50 feet pit but unfortunately it collapsed at about the fortieth feet.

The operations team comprise of the Kenya Red Cross Society, Kenya Police Service and Nyeri County government fire fighting department.

Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said hopes of getting them alive are dwindling but Nyange says they are still hopeful of getting them alive.