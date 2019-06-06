Close

Man killed, two injured in Machakos gas explosion

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
06 June 2019 - 19:17
One person has died and two others seriously injured following a gas explosion in Mlolongo, Machakos county.

The incident occurred at the Olecom garage at around 5.30 pm on Thursday evening.

Athi River deputy county commissioner David Juma said the incident was reported at Mlolongo police station.

"Some mechanics were offloading gas cylinders from a lorry registration number  KBB 884G when one one gas cylinder exploded. As a result of the explosion, one of the mechanics was fatally injured and two others seriously injured," Juma said.

He spoke to the Star by phone.

The body was removed to Shalom community hospital mortuary.

The injured persons were rushed to the same facility for treatment.

