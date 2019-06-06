Limuru traders beat up four suspected thieves

Residents of Limuru woke up on Wednesday morning to find traders beating up four suspected thieves.

The traders alleged that the thugs break into shops at night and steal stock, then sell it to several shops at the Limuru town matatu stage.

Trader John Muchina said he was called by members of the public at 2am when his shop was being broken into.

"I do not live in Limuru town. I organised myself to come and see but I found four men being beaten," Muchina said.

"We interrogated them and accepted to show us where they sell the stock they steal from shops. We were shocked to see it is our neighbouring shops."

However, police offices incepted them and took them to the subcounty headquarters.

Deputy police boss Thumi Gitonga thanked residents for not killing the suspects, saying they will be interrogated to shed more light on the crimes they commit.

"We are interrogating them, we want to know the whole gang," Gitonga said.

Deputy county commissioner David Kiprop thanked residents for acting swiftly to arrest the suspects, urging them to keep the police informed about insecurity.

Kiprop warned that the strategies they have applied will not give thugs a room to commit the crimes.

"We are working as a team to together with Nyumba Kumi, community policing, our police and the community. We will not give thugs space for crime," the DCC warned.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)