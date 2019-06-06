Jomo Kenyatta's driver, 83, buried in Baringo

He was the man entrusted with driving Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's children to and from nursery school, a duty Clement Kiptoo Kurui took to heart.

At the age of 19, Kurui was chosen to drive President Kenyatta and later assigned to drive his children—Uhuru, Muhoho and Nyokabi—to school.

He always remembered his time in the Kenyattas' service fondly, and had kind words to say about the current President, Uhuru.

His greatest wish was to meet the President and talk about old times. It was not to be.

Kurui died last month while undergoing treatment after a short illness. He was 83 years old.

Kurui, also known by his neighbours as Mzee arap King, was buried yesterday at his Kituro home in Baringo Central subcounty.

He died while receiving treatment for intestinal obstruction at Baringo County Referral Hospital, Kabarnet town, on May 20.

"He was a hardworking family man who always had the interest of the community at heart," family spokesman Raymond Sirma said.

Water CS Simon Chelugui and Baringo county assembly speaker David Kiplagat were among hundreds of mourners at the sendoff.