Jomo Kenyatta's driver, 83, buried in Baringo

• Always remembered his time in the Kenyattas' service fondly.
• Said Uhuru asked his father Mzee Kenyatta to promote him.
He was the man entrusted with driving Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's children to and from nursery school, a duty Clement Kiptoo Kurui took to heart.
At the age of 19, Kurui was chosen to drive President Kenyatta and later assigned to drive his children—Uhuru, Muhoho and Nyokabi—to school.
He always remembered his time in the Kenyattas' service fondly, and had kind words to say about the current President, Uhuru.
His greatest wish was to meet the President and talk about old times. It was not to be.
Kurui died last month while undergoing treatment after a short illness. He was 83 years old.
Kurui, also known by his neighbours as Mzee arap King, was buried yesterday at his Kituro home in Baringo Central subcounty.
He died while receiving treatment for intestinal obstruction at Baringo County Referral Hospital, Kabarnet town, on May 20.
"He was a hardworking family man who always had the interest of the community at heart," family spokesman Raymond Sirma said.
Water CS Simon Chelugui and Baringo county assembly speaker David Kiplagat were among hundreds of mourners at the sendoff.
Chelugui delivered condolences from President Uhuru Kenyatta, who gave the family Sh500,000. Chelugui also handed Sh500,000 from Deputy President William Ruto and Sh100,000 from himself.
"I urge the family to handle and utilise the money wisely to educate the grandchildren so as to produce another useful person like the late King in future," he said.
Kurui was born in 1935 in Kiborok village, Kapropita location, Baringo Central, to Mzee Chepkurui Cheptogei and Sokome Chepsingei.
He trained as a GSU officer at Kiganjo in 1955 and after graduation served in the Kenya Police for some years before he was assigned to drive Mzee Kenyatta in the 1960s.
"I would wish to one day meet my former boss's child, President Uhuru, so we can reminisce," he said one time.
Kurui said he met the President twice at political rallies although Uhuru did not have much time to catch up. "He still recalls me vividly but he is always quite busy for our meeting," he said.
The first time they met was at a rally in Kabartonjo town, Baringo North subcounty, and the second time was at a Kabarnet hotel in Baringo Central.
Kurui said Uhuru asked his father to promote him.
“As young as he was, Uhuru was endowed with much wisdom. He didn't mince his words, believe me. Two days after meeting his father, I was summoned to State House and was immediately promoted to a corporal alongside five of my colleagues," he said.
Before he was posted to the Office of the President, Kurui drove judges of the East African Court of Appeal.
He retired in 1986, after serving for 32 years. Kurui earned a salary of Sh1,700 and his pension was Sh700.
His neighbours described him as a passionate coffee and dairy farmer. He also worked as a driver at Kituro Secondary School from 1987 to 2002.
After his death, the family reached out to the President for help to give him a dignified burial.
Kurui was married Magdalene Kabon and Anne Kageha, both deceased, and was blessed with eight children: the late Ambrose Kipchumba, the late Daniel Kiprono Anthony Kipsang, Priscillah Jeptoo, Lucy Jerop, Augustine Kipkemei, Rosemary Jemuge and Andrew Kiprotich.
According to the eulogy, he enjoyed good health until 1989 when he complained of severe stomach pains and was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. He underwent surgery twice.
Edited by Josephine M. Mayuya