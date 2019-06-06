Close

CHANGE OF GUARD

CS Rotich appoints James Githii as new KRA boss

He was among 30 applications who had applied to KRA board for the position.

In Summary

• In a gazette notice dated June 6, Treasury CS Henry Rotich confirmed the appointment of Githii for a three-year period effective from July 1, 2019.

• Githii, who led investigations that saw several KRA officials arrested for aiding tax evasion, was among the front runners to succeed John Njiraini.

James Githii Mburu has been appointed as the new KRA Commissioner General.
Image: COURTESY

James Githii Mburu has been appointed as the new Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner-General.

In a gazette notice dated June 6, Treasury CS Henry Rotich confirmed the appointment of Githii for a three-year period effective July 1, 2019.

Before his appointment, Githii served as Commissioner for Intelligence and Strategic Operations who led investigations that saw several KRA officials arrested for aiding tax evasion.

 
 

He was among the 30 applicants who had applied to KRA board for the position.

Activist Okiyo Omtata had moved to court trying to stop him from the shortlisted individuals, claiming he is a relative of the outgoing boss John Njiraini.

In 2017, Omtatah filed a case in which he challenged the creation of the vacancy for Githii.

Omtatah at the time argued that Githii had been handpicked to fill the position in a drawn-out scheme to rig the appointment of the commissioner general.

Njiraini who was appointed to the position in March 2012 attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 on December 19, 2017.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
06 June 2019 - 13:59

