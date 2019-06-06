All you need to know about new KRA boss, James Githii

The newly appointed KRA’s new Commissioner General James Githii Mburu is a man loved and feared in equal measure by both friends and foes.

At the age of 47, Githii was selected out of a field of 30 applicants that ultimately narrowed down to a final shortlist of five that included prominent names from the international arena and the local corporate world.

His appointment takes effect on July 1, 2019, upon the retirement of current KRA Commissioner General, John Njiraini at the end of June.

In his current role as KRA’s chief of intelligence, Mburu developed a formidable intelligence gathering infrastructure that has brought grief the plans of many a tax evader.

During his tenure which started with his appointment in March 2017, the new KRA boss has overseen complex and highly sensitive tax investigations touching on powerfully connected companies and individuals.

No surprise then that he has been a turbulent tenure with legal suits filed by activist Omkiya Omtata seeking to block his appointment both as Commissioner of Intelligence and most recently a candidate for Commissioner General.

Insiders familiar with the recent recruitment say concerted efforts were mounted both internally and externally seeking to block his appointment as KRA boss with the bulk of them driven by fears about his stringent position regarding tax evasion and corruption amongst KRA staff.

Through the intelligence network, he set up, high profile tax evasion attempts have been blown up with severe consequences for those involved.

Some of the more prominent ones include the abortive attempt in 2017 by Darasa Investments Limited in which taxes in excess of three billion shillings would have been lost through irregular duty-free sugar importation.