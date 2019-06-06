Activist missing after blocking elderly man's eviction

A Kirinyaga human rights activist who recently blocked the eviction of a man in his 80s from his land by a developer has been missing for a week.

John Nyaga Ndwiga, 59, has not been seen since Wednesday last week at his Piai home on the border of Embu and Kirinyaga counties.

He reportedly rode his motorbike heading for his miraa farm in South Ngariama, Kirinyaga.

His family, friends and neighbours are worried after failing to trace him.

For many years, Ndwiga has been defending poor people whose rights are trampled. He reports to journalists in Kirinyaga and Embu and to authorities.

He went to great lengths, using his time and resources to ensure victims get justice.

Most recently he obtained a court order stopping the eviction of an 84-year old man and his family. A developer had used an old court order to have the man's land subdivided, and six new title deeds issued by the Kirinyiga Land Registry.

Ndwiga filed a case on behalf of the family and managed to have the earlier court order withdrawn, on grounds it was based on false evidence.

A second case to restore the original title back to the old man is pending and awaiting judgment.

Ndwiga’s daughter Purity said her father did not return home since he left as usual in the morning, and they had no way of reaching him as he left his phone at home.

She said efforts to find him have been in vain. They fear for his life and are appealing to anyone with information regarding him to contact them.

Purity said her father was wearing a black T-shirt and trousers and was riding a Sky-go motorbike, registration plates KMDY 532M.

His disappearance was reported to the Gathoge police post and Kiranyaga police station.

The family has provided the phone number 0720 044517 for anyone with information. They also urge them to contact the nearest police station.