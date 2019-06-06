79 FGM rescuees overcrowd Baringo school

More than 70 teenagers rescued from FGM are overcrowding Tangulbei Day and Boarding Primary School in Tiaty, Baringo county.

Headteacher Musa Terer said the girls aged between eight and 14 were received between May 2017 and January.

“Initially, the number was only seven but now we have a whopping 79 girls and the number keeps increasing daily," Terer told the Star on Tuesday.

He said the girls were completely illiterate, adding that despite their ages, most haven’t set foot in a school since they were born.

"This forces us to admit them between Standards 1 and 3," he said.

“But worst of all, due to the ballooning number, we are running short of accommodation, forcing some of them to sleep on worn-out cardboard and put up in the classrooms. So after lessons every evening they spend their night in the classrooms,” Terer said.

He said 30 girls have squeezed themselves on the floor of the sizeable dormitory while the rest sleep in classrooms.