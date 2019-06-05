Top jobs at Land Commission up for grabs

The top jobs at the National Land Commission are up for grabs after a selection panel yesterday invited applications for the chair and commissioners.

The Priscilla Nyokabi-led panel declared in a section of the media, “Pursuant to the provision of section seven and eight of the National Land Commission Act (No. 5 of 2012) and the first schedule thereto, the selection panel invites application from suitably qualified persons to be considered for appointment.”

The vacancies are for chairperson and eight for members. Women and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Details on job description and requirements are available on the commission websites- www.publicservice.go.ke and www.mygov.go.ke

Applicants may submit hard copy or online applications with detailed curriculum vitae, copy of identity card, academic certificates, testimonials and any other relevant supporting documents.

Manual applications should be submitted in sealed envelopes clearly marked application for chairperson, National Land Commission.

Applications may be posted or hand delivered and signed for Public Service Commission secretary’s office on the fourth floor, Harambee Avenue. Online applications are to be submitted to [email protected] The deadline is June 24, 2019 at 5pm.