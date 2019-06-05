Top jobs at Land Commission up for grabs

• The successful applicants will be vetted by the National Assembly.
The top jobs at the National Land Commission are up for grabs after a selection panel yesterday invited applications for the chair and commissioners.
The Priscilla Nyokabi-led panel declared in a section of the media, “Pursuant to the provision of section seven and eight of the National Land Commission Act (No. 5 of 2012) and the first schedule thereto, the selection panel invites application from suitably qualified persons to be considered for appointment.”
The vacancies are for chairperson and eight for members. Women and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Details on job description and requirements are available on the commission websites- www.publicservice.go.ke and www.mygov.go.ke
Applicants may submit hard copy or online applications with detailed curriculum vitae, copy of identity card, academic certificates, testimonials and any other relevant supporting documents.
Manual applications should be submitted in sealed envelopes clearly marked application for chairperson, National Land Commission.
Applications may be posted or hand delivered and signed for Public Service Commission secretary’s office on the fourth floor, Harambee Avenue. Online applications are to be submitted to [email protected] The deadline is June 24, 2019 at 5pm.
The inaugural commissioners left office on February 19 after serving their six-year non-renewable term. Their tenure ended without a farewell appointment with the President to hand over exit notes.
The first schedule of the NLC Act mandates the President to within 14 days constitute a selection panel once vacancies arise in the office of member and chair of the NLC.
The selection panel has seven days to put out an advert calling for applications. Within 21 days after the expiry of the deadline, the panel should publish a shortlist and conduct interviews.
Two applicants should be shortlisted for the position of chairperson and 16 for members.
Upon the receipt of the names of successful applicants, the President within 14 days nominates the chairperson and members and forwards them to the National Assembly.
The National Assembly vets and considers the names for approval or rejection within 21 days.
If the National Assembly approves the names within seven days, they are forwarded to the President who, within seven days, approves the nominees through a gazette notice.
The entire cycle of having new commissioners, if strict timelines are followed as outlined in the law, is expected to take at least 77 days.
Delayed filling of the positions has threatened to derail the little strides made in land reforms.
The Land Development and Governance Institute in its scorecard released on January 1 urged the government to urgently put in place measures to recruit the new commissioners.
LDGI scorecard provided an assessment of the progress implementing institutions are making in the implementation of land reforms.
The previous commissioners were Mohamed Swazuri (chair), Samuel Tororei, Abdulkadir Adan Khalif, Tomiik Konyimbih, Silas Kinoti, Rose Mumbua, Muthoni Njogu and Clement Isaiah Lenachuru.
