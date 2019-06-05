Close

Stop speculating on Laboso's health - Bomet deputy governor

Governor Joyce Laboso's husband Edwin Abonyo (left), Kericho governor Paul Chepkwony (third right) and other guests when they visited her at a London hospital.
Image: FELIX KIPKEMOI

Bomet deputy governor Hillary Barchok has warned Kenyans to stop speculating over Governor Joyce Laboso's health.

His statement comes after pictures on Wednesday circulated across social media showing ODM leader Raila Odinga and Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu visiting her at Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust Hospital in London.

Laboso's medical condition has been kept as a secret with the county leaders led by Barchok maintaining it was "a personal issue."

 
 
 

Barchok who is taking charge of the county during Laboso's absence told the Star that the governor was recuperating from her ailment.

He said he had Laboso's medical condition has been kept as a secret with the county leaders led by Barchok maintaining it was "a personal issue."

Bomet deputy governor Hillary Barchok (right) with Governor Joyce Laboso during a past event at Bomet stadium.
Image: FELIX KIPKEMOI

"There is nothing serious at all...I talked with her, she is happy and is assuring the Bomet residents and Kenyans at large that she will soon be back to the country to continue with her work," Barchok said.

Last month, her office said she will be out of the country for the next month on medical leave.

ODM leader Raila Odinga accompanied by Kenya’s High Commissioner to the U.K Manoah Esipisu when they visited Bomet Governor Dr. Joyce Laboso who is recovering at a hospital in London.
Image: COURTESY

"During her four-week absence, Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok will hold brief for her... She will be assisted by the county secretary Evalyn Rono and the chief of staff Jayne Sigilai," read a statement from Ezra Kirui, her director of communication.

Her last public event was at Tembwo in Sotik on May 3 when she launched a new bulldozer.

Kirui also downplayed reports that the governor has been missing in action due to an ailment saying she has been in Nairobi and actively engaged in official duties.

by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
News
05 June 2019 - 16:17

