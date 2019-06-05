Stop speculating on Laboso's health - Bomet deputy governor

• Laboso's medical condition has been kept as a secret with the county leaders led by Barchok maintaining it was "a personal issue."
• Last month, her office said she will be out of the country for the next month on medical leave.
Bomet deputy governor Hillary Barchok has warned Kenyans to stop speculating over Governor Joyce Laboso's health.
His statement comes after pictures on Wednesday circulated across social media showing ODM leader Raila Odinga and Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu visiting her at Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust Hospital in London.
Barchok who is taking charge of the county during Laboso's absence told the Star that the governor was recuperating from her ailment.
"There is nothing serious at all...I talked with her, she is happy and is assuring the Bomet residents and Kenyans at large that she will soon be back to the country to continue with her work," Barchok said.
"During her four-week absence, Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok will hold brief for her... She will be assisted by the county secretary Evalyn Rono and the chief of staff Jayne Sigilai," read a statement from Ezra Kirui, her director of communication.
Her last public event was at Tembwo in Sotik on May 3 when she launched a new bulldozer.
Kirui also downplayed reports that the governor has been missing in action due to an ailment saying she has been in Nairobi and actively engaged in official duties.