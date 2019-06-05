Stop speculating on Laboso's health - Bomet deputy governor

Bomet deputy governor Hillary Barchok has warned Kenyans to stop speculating over Governor Joyce Laboso's health.

His statement comes after pictures on Wednesday circulated across social media showing ODM leader Raila Odinga and Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu visiting her at Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust Hospital in London.

Laboso's medical condition has been kept as a secret with the county leaders led by Barchok maintaining it was "a personal issue."

Barchok who is taking charge of the county during Laboso's absence told the Star that the governor was recuperating from her ailment.

