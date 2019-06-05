Pope approves 'temptation' change to Lord's prayer

Despite opposition from traditionalists, the head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis has officially approved a change to the Lord's prayer.

The Lord’s Prayer will change from “and lead us not into temptation” to “do not let us fall into temptation.”, according to UCatholic.

This change is part of the revision of the third edition of the Italian Missal, including changes to the Lord’s Prayer and Gloria.

The change follows Matthew 6:13 as the original translation is seen to imply that God induces temptation.

The Lord's Prayer is part of Christian liturgical culture and memorised from childhood by hundreds of millions of Catholics.

In 2017, Pope Francis said that it is an individual who falls and so God cannot be the one pushing someone into temptation.

"A father doesn't do that, a father helps you to get up immediately. It's Satan who leads us into temptation, that's his department. That is not a good translation because it speaks of a God who induces temptation," he told an Italian TV interview.