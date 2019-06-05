Close

TRAGEDY

[PHOTOS] Three feared dead in Nyeri after latrine caves in

In Summary

• THREE people are feared dead after a pit latrine they were digging caved in.

• They were to dig a 50 feet pit but unfortunately it collapsed at the fortieth feet.

THREE people are feared dead after a pit latrine they were digging caved in.

The three were in a group of eight people who had been contracted to dig the pit at Kiandu Secondary School in Tetu sub county Nyeri County  when it collapsed burying them.

The other five managed to escape the Wednesday afternoon tragedy.

They said they were to dig a 50 feet pit but unfortunately it collapsed at the fortieth feet.

Rescue operations are still going on.

More to follow...........

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI
News
05 June 2019 - 22:14

