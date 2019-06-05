[PHOTOS] Raila visits Bomet governor Laboso in London hospital

"The governor assures Bomet residents and stakeholders that the running of government functions and activities will continue as normal and with no interruption."

The disclosure follows growing anxiety among the residents about the governor's whereabouts.

Her last public event was at Tembwo in Sotik on May 3 when she launched a new bulldozer.

Kirui also downplayed reports that the governor has been missing in action due to an ailment saying she has been in Nairobi and actively engaged in official duties.

“She has been on duty all along and that is all we can say...anything further from this is a personal issue that we cannot divulge.”