[PHOTOS] Raila visits Bomet governor Laboso in London hospital

• The two wished Laboso a quick recovery during the hospital visit.
• Last month, her office said she will be out of the country for the next month on medical leave.
ODM leader Raila Odinga has visited Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso in hospital.
Raila was accompanied by Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu.
The two wished Laboso a quick recovery during the hospital visit.
It is not yet clear what the Bomet county boss is ailing from.
Speculation has been rife about the nature of Laboso's medical issue.
Last month, her office said she will be out of the country for the next month on medical leave.
"During her four-week absence, Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok will hold brief for her... She will be assisted by the county secretary Evalyn Rono and the chief of staff Jayne Sigilai," read a statement from Ezra Kirui, her director of communication.
"The governor assures Bomet residents and stakeholders that the running of government functions and activities will continue as normal and with no interruption."
The disclosure follows growing anxiety among the residents about the governor's whereabouts.
Her last public event was at Tembwo in Sotik on May 3 when she launched a new bulldozer.
Kirui also downplayed reports that the governor has been missing in action due to an ailment saying she has been in Nairobi and actively engaged in official duties.
“She has been on duty all along and that is all we can say...anything further from this is a personal issue that we cannot divulge.”