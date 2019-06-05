Close

RAMADHAN

[PHOTOS] Joho hosts Matiang'i during Eid celebrations in Mombasa

• The two enjoyed the local Mombasa beverage 'kahawa' during an Eid Baraza at Treasury Square at the Coastal City.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho enjoy local Mombasa beverage 'kahawa' during Eid Baraza at Treasury Square, Mombasa on June 5, 2019.
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho enjoy local Mombasa beverage 'kahawa' during Eid Baraza at Treasury Square, Mombasa on June 5, 2019.
Image: ANDREW KASUKU

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho on Wednesday hosted Interior CS Fred Matiang'i during the Eid celebrations in Mombasa.

The two enjoyed the local Mombasa beverage 'kahawa' during an Eid Baraza at Treasury Square at the Coastal City.

"The Day of Eid-ul-Fitr is a day of great joy and happiness for the Ummah. We are encouraged to enjoy from the Halal bounties that we had refrained from during the month of Ramadan. Such is Allah's Compassion for his servants," Joho later said.

Other leaders present at the event were  Coast regional coordinator John Elungata, Mombasa deputy governor William Kingi, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir among others.

by ANDREW KASUKU
News
05 June 2019 - 13:23

