New bill to tame doctors who refer patients abroad for cash

Days are numbered for doctors who deliberately misadvise patients to seek treatment abroad in exchange for kickbacks.

Kesses MP and National Assembly Health committee vice-chairperson Swarup Mishra has come up with a bill to tame the rogue doctors.

The Health (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to streamline the mechanisms for referral of patients to health institutions outside the country.

Consultations, says the proposed law, will be a collaboration of the Ministry of Health, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board, National Hospital Insurance Fund, the high commissioner/ambassador of the respective country in Kenya and the medical attaché in the country the patient is being referred to.

Nobody will be allowed to travel abroad for treatment without the approval from the ministry.

The bill also seeks to ensure that adequate measures are taken to establish whether the health institutions to which a patient is referred have adequate health equipment and personnel.

“A public health facility that refers a patient to a hospital outside the country will be required to ensure adequate consultations are undertaken with the Kenyan mission in the country in which the referral is made, to establish the credibility of the health institution,” it states.

Mishra told the Star on Tuesday that doctors and clinicians are misusing the referral system for economic gains.

The legislator, who is himself a medical doctor, said whereas there are diseases that can’t be treated in Kenya, some are treatable in limited hospitals in the country and they don’t warrant referrals.