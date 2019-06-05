Muturi calls House meeting over row on MPs' perks

• MP wants the Attorney General out of the case between SRC and PSC.
• SRC wants the Sh700 million already paid to the MPs as house allowance recovered.
Parliamentarians will on Thursday meet informally to discuss the standoff between the Legislature and the Salaries and Remuneration Committee.
Speaker Justin Muturi on Tuesday said the kamukunji will seek to resolve the debacle on whether MPs are entitled to house allowance.
The meeting will be at the main chamber at 11am and will also be attended by senators.
“The kamukunji is intended to provide an opportunity for the briefing of members on the progress of the ongoing dispute between the SRC and the Parliamentary Service Commission,” the speaker said.
The meeting was prompted by Homa Bay Town MP Opondo Kaluma who wrote to the speaker asking for the forum.
Kaluma wants legislators removed as parties in the case to have their interests advocated for by the PSC as a body.
Kaluma further wants the Attorney General dropped from the case so that the matter is rendered as between the SRC and PSC.
“I think it is fair that we are all here on Thursday to take a collective decision on the way forward. It is a matter that involves each of us,” Muturi said.
SRC has sued the PSC to recover Sh700 million already paid to the MPs as house allowance. The allowance was backdated seven months.
Also in the suit are MPs, Muturi and clerks of both Houses.
The salaries commission challenged the payment of Sh250,000 in house allowance to each MP and has roped in the National Treasury, Controller of Budget and the AG.
Justice John Mativo ordered the PSC to stop paying the allowances until the case is heard and determined on June 12.
The issue of house allowance for MPs elicited a public discourse with citizens criticising legislators for "being greedy" in their push for better perks.
The respondents are Muturi, MPs Naomi Shaban (Taveta), Adan Keynan (Eldas), Benson Momanyi (Borabu) and Aisha Jumwa (Malindi).
Others, being members of PSC are, senators George Khaniri (Vihiga), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), PSC commissioner Lorna Mumelo and Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye.
SRC argued there was an urgent need to freeze more payments citing the same as "problematic and unconstitutional".
A similar bid was by activist Okiya Omtatah who is yet to secure orders on his pleadings to reverse the payment.
SRC argued that MPs are already paid well and therefore, have no justification to push for more perks.
Lawmakers are paid committee sitting allowances of Sh5,000 for ordinary members per sitting and Sh8,000 for chairpersons.
Their inpatient and outpatient medical covers are capped at Sh10 million and Sh300,000 respectively, car loans (Sh7 million), mortgage (Sh20 million), monthly airtime (Sh15,000) and security.
After serving a term, MPs get gratuity, being 60 per cent of the monthly gross remuneration package.
