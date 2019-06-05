Muturi calls House meeting over row on MPs' perks

Parliamentarians will on Thursday meet informally to discuss the standoff between the Legislature and the Salaries and Remuneration Committee.

Speaker Justin Muturi on Tuesday said the kamukunji will seek to resolve the debacle on whether MPs are entitled to house allowance.

The meeting will be at the main chamber at 11am and will also be attended by senators.

“The kamukunji is intended to provide an opportunity for the briefing of members on the progress of the ongoing dispute between the SRC and the Parliamentary Service Commission,” the speaker said.

The meeting was prompted by Homa Bay Town MP Opondo Kaluma who wrote to the speaker asking for the forum.

Kaluma wants legislators removed as parties in the case to have their interests advocated for by the PSC as a body.

Kaluma further wants the Attorney General dropped from the case so that the matter is rendered as between the SRC and PSC.

“I think it is fair that we are all here on Thursday to take a collective decision on the way forward. It is a matter that involves each of us,” Muturi said.

SRC has sued the PSC to recover Sh700 million already paid to the MPs as house allowance. The allowance was backdated seven months.

Also in the suit are MPs, Muturi and clerks of both Houses.

The salaries commission challenged the payment of Sh250,000 in house allowance to each MP and has roped in the National Treasury, Controller of Budget and the AG.

Justice John Mativo ordered the PSC to stop paying the allowances until the case is heard and determined on June 12.