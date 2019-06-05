MPs approve anti-graft deputy chief for Dublin job

• Candidate with dual citizenship asked to renounce her US resident rights
• Appointment of EACC's deputy comes amid accusations of failure to fight graft
A team of MPs vetting envoy nominees for various stations has approved the candidacy of EACC deputy chief executive Michael Mubea and Mwende Mwinzi.
The anti-corruption official is one step away from being appointed Kenya’s ambassador to Dublin, a matter which will now be decided by the whole House.
The committee approved Mwinzi's appointment on condition that she renounces her US citizenship. She was born in Kitui, hence, cannot lose her citizenship by birth.
During her vetting, the Defence and Foreign Relations committee chaired by Katoo Ole Metito had a difficult time navigating the dual citizenship puzzle.
This followed concerns on whether holders should be granted state jobs, especially borrowing from historical events where such decisions have worked against the state.
The argument of the committee was that there were risks in hiring such persons with particular concerns being on what happens when a country’s ties with Kenya changes.
Mubea’s case was rooted on his suitability for the job amid accusations of presiding over the failures on the part of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission in the fight against graft.
He was questioned over his role in the sale of EACC headquarters and the Chickengate scandal which Kenya is yet to resolve despite the co-actors having served their jail term in the United Kingdom.
“I don’t compromise cases. The direction they take is not a one-man decision. Over time, I have developed enemies who are out to malign my name,” Mubea said in his defence then.
Metito also announced the approval of nomination of Kariuki Mugwe (Abu Dhabi), Peter Katana (Algiers), Flora Karugu (Lusaka), Mwende Mwinzi (Seoul), Njambi Kinyungu (UN Habitat) and Diana Kiambuthi (Stockholm).
The nominees will now be subject to approval by the National Assembly for approval by the President.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also seeking to fill envoy posts in Dakar, Rome, Kuwait, Berlin, Bern and Accra.
The committee is currently taking views from members of the public on the candidate's suitability.
