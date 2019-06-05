MPs approve anti-graft deputy chief for Dublin job

A team of MPs vetting envoy nominees for various stations has approved the candidacy of EACC deputy chief executive Michael Mubea and Mwende Mwinzi.

The anti-corruption official is one step away from being appointed Kenya’s ambassador to Dublin, a matter which will now be decided by the whole House.

The committee approved Mwinzi's appointment on condition that she renounces her US citizenship. She was born in Kitui, hence, cannot lose her citizenship by birth.

During her vetting, the Defence and Foreign Relations committee chaired by Katoo Ole Metito had a difficult time navigating the dual citizenship puzzle.

This followed concerns on whether holders should be granted state jobs, especially borrowing from historical events where such decisions have worked against the state.