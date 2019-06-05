Measures to counter violent extremism timely, says governor

The County Action Plan to Prevent and Counter Violent Extremism is a move in the right direction to protect the country, according to Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong.

Ojaamong said unemployment has led to the youths engaging in all manner of activities, some of them suspect.

The governor, who was addressing the Busia County Prevent and Counter Violent Extremism (P/CVE) meeting at Hotel Breeze on Monday, said there is a need to support the action plan for it to realise its objectives of rejecting violent extremism.

“The other objective is to deny opportunities for terrorist groups to radicalise and recruit in Kenya; this can be achieved through training of the youths aimed at promoting patriotism,” he said.

Ojaamong said Busia, which borders Uganda, is a multi-ethnic county and has never encountered any terrorism. He urged residents to be on the lookout for foreigners with ulterior motives.

The governor said the national government has transferred functions like health, roads and ECDE to counties but with little money. "We pray the Intergovernmental relations will solve this teething challenge."

County Commissioner Jacob Narengo said in as much as security is a national government function, it should be domesticated to effectively counter violent extremism.

“If things will get out of hand due to terrorist activities it will affect all county residents, thus the need to keep off activities that are bound to tear the country asunder,” he said.