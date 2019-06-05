Mbadi quells ODM dispute over new notes

The ODM leadership has moved to quell the fallout among its legislators over the constitutionality of the new bank notes unveiled on Saturday.

Chairman John Mbadi said the party has no issue with the new notes but demanded that the image of President Jomo Kenyatta’s statue be expunged from subsequent printing.

The party also called on Central Bank of Kenya governor Patrick Njoroge to reduce the time limit within which old Sh1,000 notes should be withdrawn from circulation.

They want CBK to vacate the October 1 deadline and gazette August 1 as the new date.

This will help in moping out illicit money from the market, Mbadi said.

“We support the new notes by CBK. We associate ourselves with the thinking behind the withdrawal of the Sh1,000. The October 1 date is what the party has a problem with. We want the old notes to cease being legal tender by August 1,” Mbadi said.

“We don’t want money launderers to have time to sanitise their money. The black market has paralleled the mainstream financial system,” he said.

Mbadi criticised CBK for using the statue image on the notes.

“The statue is still a portrait. It was not proper to have a portrait on our notes but we balance that with economic situation and corruption. The ones that have been printed can be used but new notes should comply with the law during the next printing,” said the Suba South lawmaker.

The new bank notes had split ODM legislators with one faction supporting the notes in their current state and another opposed to the inclusion of an image of the first President.