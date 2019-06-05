Manduku treats Muslims to Iftar dinner

Kenya Ports Authority boss Daniel Manduku secured himself political support from the leadership in Mombasa county after he hosted Muslim employees to a historical iftar dinner on Monday evening.

This was the first time in the history of the parastatal that an MD treated the more than 3,000 Muslim employees to an iftar dinner.

Muslim MPs were also invited.

All the nine elected leaders at the constituency and county levels in Mombasa are Muslims.

MPs Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Ali Mbogo (Kisauni), Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe), Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Senator Mohamed Faki, who attended the dinner, said the gesture was a recognition of the Muslim community and respect to the workers and leaders.

They pledged to reciprocate the gesture with political support for a man who sits on a hugely political seat, which has seen a high turnover over the years.

Out of 13 MDs the port has had since 1979, seven were sacked, three resigned and only four finished their terms.

For one to survive at the helm, political support from both the local and national leadership is key.

This is more so during this time when there are opposing forces for and against the privatisation of the second container terminal.

While the government appears to be pushing for privatisation of CT2, Coast MPs are against the move saying it will lead to loss of jobs for over 4,000 workers.

Manduku is the 14th MD, who took the reigns officially in November last year, after acting in the position since June following the resignation of his predecessor Catherine Mturi-Wairi.

“I have been impressed by what many were not able to do but Manduku did for us Muslims. A time like this next year, we will christen him Abdalla Manduku,” Twalib said.

The Iftar was held at the Mbaraki Sports Club.