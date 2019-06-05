Manduku treats Muslims to Iftar dinner

• Manduku is 15th director of KPA, first to host staff and leaders for Iftar dinner.
• Leaders promise to reciprocate gesture with political support for hugely political seat.
Kenya Ports Authority boss Daniel Manduku secured himself political support from the leadership in Mombasa county after he hosted Muslim employees to a historical iftar dinner on Monday evening.
This was the first time in the history of the parastatal that an MD treated the more than 3,000 Muslim employees to an iftar dinner.
Muslim MPs were also invited.
All the nine elected leaders at the constituency and county levels in Mombasa are Muslims.
MPs Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Ali Mbogo (Kisauni), Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe), Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Senator Mohamed Faki, who attended the dinner, said the gesture was a recognition of the Muslim community and respect to the workers and leaders.
They pledged to reciprocate the gesture with political support for a man who sits on a hugely political seat, which has seen a high turnover over the years.
Out of 13 MDs the port has had since 1979, seven were sacked, three resigned and only four finished their terms.
For one to survive at the helm, political support from both the local and national leadership is key.
This is more so during this time when there are opposing forces for and against the privatisation of the second container terminal.
While the government appears to be pushing for privatisation of CT2, Coast MPs are against the move saying it will lead to loss of jobs for over 4,000 workers.
Manduku is the 14th MD, who took the reigns officially in November last year, after acting in the position since June following the resignation of his predecessor Catherine Mturi-Wairi.
“I have been impressed by what many were not able to do but Manduku did for us Muslims. A time like this next year, we will christen him Abdalla Manduku,” Twalib said.
The Iftar was held at the Mbaraki Sports Club.
The Jomvu MP said they will support Manduku to help the port become the leading cargo handling port in Africa.
“Manduku, don’t leave. This is the beginning. Count on our support as political leaders any time you need a push from the political elite to ensure the welfare of KPA workers is taken care of,” Twalib said.
Mbogo said there have been many MDs in the past, some of who were Muslims and Coastal natives, but they never thought of hosting an Iftar dinner for the workers or leaders.
He said they will make sure Manduku is protected because he has also been protecting the interests of the workers.
“We are the voice of the voiceless, the poor and the marginalised. Let us speak. We were employed to speak on behalf of the people,” Mbogo said.
Likoni MP Mboko said Manduku’s work in a short time has been impressive.
“We are humbled to see you have recognised and respected the Muslim community at the KPA,” Mboko said.
“In whatever thing that needs to be done at KPA, provided it will not reduce the number of workers or salaries, we will support 100 per cent,” the MP said.
Mboko revealed that a report from an agency contracted by the government to look into the efficiency of the Mombasa port recommended sacking a significant number of workers.
“Manduku stood firm against it, called us MPs to support him and in the end, no one was sacked."
adding, “In case of any challenges which you think require legislation in terms of amendments of Acts of Parliament which you think will help bring efficiency and help workers, we are there to help you."
Senator Faki said the port and the MD must be protected.
“We are behind you in all the decisions that you are going to make in so far as propelling KPA to greater heights is concerned,” Faki said.
Mombasa deputy governor William Kingi said Manduku has worked well with the county and asked him to work more on education.
Manduku steered clear of the political undertones and stressed on the importance of unity in diversity.
“KPA is a family and families must have get-togethers often,” he said.
(Edited by R.Wamochie)