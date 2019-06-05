Man sentenced to life for rape gets retrial

Four years ago NK pleaded guilty to defiling his young niece, saying he had been drunk, and was sentenced to life in prison.

The girl was six years old.

Now a judge has set aside that sentence and directed NK be charged fresh and be made to fully understand the seriousness of the offence he pleaded guilty to.

Judge George Odunga said the accused was not informed of the consequences of pleading guilty to such an offence.

This, he said, violated NK's right to a fair trial.

“In this case since the charge which the appellant faced carried a life imprisonment, it is my view that in serious offences where the sentences may either be long or indefinite, the court must ensure not only that the accused understands the ingredients of the offence with which he is charged at all the stages of the plea-taking, but that he also understands the sentence he faces where he opts to plead guilty,” Odunga ruled.

NK appealed against the life sentence, saying the trial court erred in law and fact by failing to exercise any caution or vital safeguards before convicting him on his plea of guilt.

He said the court did not explain to him the consequence of pleading guilty, as required by law.