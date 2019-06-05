Khalwale defection boosts Mudavadi, says MP

Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala has said former Ford Kenya deputy leader Boni Khalwale’s defection to Jubilee a week ago was good riddance.

Speaking at Vokoli Girls' in Sabatia subcounty on Monday, Adagala said Khalwale was "a bad omen” for ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s presidential bid.

“Khalwale was with Mudavadi in 2013 and Mudavadi lost. He went to Ford Kenya under the Nasa umbrella and they lost. So for him to join the DP, they will fail terribly again in 2022,” Adagala said.

She added that the former Kakamega senator has been enjoying Luhya votes under the shadow of Mudavadi, who enabled him to be where he is.

The woman rep said Khalwale has no capacity to split Luhya votes.

"Deputy President William Ruto had misjudged him and sunk his political investments in the wrong people."

Meanwhile, Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi has urged the former PM Raila Odinga to support Mudavadi.

“We supported Raila in 2005 during the referendum, in 2007 on his presidential bid and in 2013 half of us voted for him, and also in 2017. It’s time for our brothers and sisters from the lakeside to stand with us in this war for that top seat,” Agoi said.

He added that the Luhya nation has supported Raila and his community for the top seat in the past three general elections but had no luck on their side.

Adagala supported him.

She said she is organising huge demonstrations in the county to increase the voice of young girls in the county who are the victims of rape.

“Almost 80 per cent of the young girls are victims of rape and law enforcers are doing less to help them,” Adagala said.

She was responding to an incident in Hamisi subcounty where a father raped his Form 4 daughter.

She appealed to women to come in large numbers and "speak in one voice to protect these innocent young girls who are now prey even to their own fathers."

These crimes are on the rise in Vihiga with Hamisi subcounty topping the list, she said.