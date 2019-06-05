Close

LAZY AND INCOMPETENT

Kajiado Senator Mpayeei kicked out of committee chairmanship

Committee members pass vote no confidence against him

In Summary

• Members accuse Mpayeei of incompetence, rendering committee toothless.

• Five out of seven members attending closed door session vote for removal.

Kajiado Senator Philip Mpayeei
REMOVED: Kajiado Senator Philip Mpayeei
Image: COURTESY

The battle for the chairmanship of the Senate National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration committee has started following removal of the holder.

Committee members yesterday passed a vote of no confidence against Kajiado Senator Philip Mpayeei.

Five out of the seven members who attended the closed door session held in Parliament voted in favour of the motion. The other two opposed the ouster.

 
 

Members accused Mpayeei of incompetence and absenteeism that has rendered the panel toothless and dysfunctional.

They said that the first-time Kajiado senator, who was elected the chairperson of the committee in 2017, has only attended two meetings of the committee over the period.

“We feel that we were not performing as we should because of lack of leadership. The chairman has not been there and he admitted this during today’s (Tuesday's) meeting,” a member told the Star.

According to the members, the nine-member committee was recently ranked the least performing in the House and thus the need a revamp.

The members argued that the panel is critical in promoting cohesion and integration but has remained dysfunctional.

“The country is divided right down the middle. Tribalism is killing this country. The committee is supposed to deal with these issues and ensure that the country is united,” a member said.

Nominated Senator Naomi Waqo is the vice chairperson of the committee whose members are Gideon Moi (Baringo), Fred Outa (Kisumu), Judith Pareno (nominated) and Christine Zawadi (nominated).

 
 

Others are Loitiptip Anuar (Lamu), Enock Wambua (Kitui) and Mercy Chebeni (nominated). Waqo and Wambua are the front-runners to succeed Mpayeei, according to sources in the committee.

Waqo has an upper hand given that he comes from the ruling Jubilee party whose members are the majority in the committee.

However, Wambua who was elected on Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party ticket could pose a challenge to Waqo owing to the handshake between the President and the Opposition leaders.

The committee is expect to elect a new chairperson next week.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JULIUS OTIENO Political Reporter
News
05 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Why community policing is a huge success in Lari
    1d ago Big Read

  3. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2w ago Africa

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    5d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos