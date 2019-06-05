IEBC rejects ANC's bid to change nominees list

• ANC had written to IEBC seeking to remove the name of nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi.
• IEBC says no evidence to warrant any changes.
Amani National Congress’s attempts to change the list of party nominees and recall nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi has hit a snag after IEBC declined the request.
Musalia Mudavadi’s party wrote to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati seeking to make the changes.
But Chebukati in a letter dated May 23 told ANC he would not effect any changes to the list of nominees unless the party showed the commission that there were sufficient grounds to remove the vocal nominated MP.
He argued that unless there was evidence indicating that due process had been followed, the commission would not allow for the reallocation of seats in the party.
IEBC chair pointed out that the list of 98 people nominated by the party in 2017 would be valid until 2022 unless for reasons provided by the law.
“Any issue about the nominees on the present lists must therefore be supported by the relevant proof and or evidence before the commission can accept a new party list,” the letter reads in part.
ANC party’s secretary general Barrack Muluka on May 15 wrote to Chebukati asking him to allow ANC to alter list.
He said the party had lost some members through death, defection or resignation.
“Accordingly, the party now considers the present list obsolescent and would wish to resubmit a reviewed list for future consideration, in line with 37(2) of the Election Act,” Muluka told IEBC.
The party’s disciplinary committee had in March found Osotsi culpable for misuse of party funds and recommended his expulsion.
The decision was approved by the party’s national executive committee which wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties asking that Osotsi’s name be struck off the register of the party.
Registrar Anne Nderitu had given ANC a nod to expel Osotsi after she removed his name from the party list.
ANC proceeded and wrote to the speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi asking him to declare the nominated MP position vacant, a move that would have allowed the party to replace Osotsi.
Osotsi was given a political lifeline when the Political Parties and Disputes Tribunal chaired by Kyalo Mbobu issued conservatory orders staying the decision of ANC party to expel him.
(Edited by O. Owino)