IEBC rejects ANC's bid to change nominees list

Amani National Congress’s attempts to change the list of party nominees and recall nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi has hit a snag after IEBC declined the request.

Musalia Mudavadi’s party wrote to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati seeking to make the changes.

But Chebukati in a letter dated May 23 told ANC he would not effect any changes to the list of nominees unless the party showed the commission that there were sufficient grounds to remove the vocal nominated MP.

He argued that unless there was evidence indicating that due process had been followed, the commission would not allow for the reallocation of seats in the party.

IEBC chair pointed out that the list of 98 people nominated by the party in 2017 would be valid until 2022 unless for reasons provided by the law.

“Any issue about the nominees on the present lists must therefore be supported by the relevant proof and or evidence before the commission can accept a new party list,” the letter reads in part.