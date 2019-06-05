Garissa DG seeks to be enjoined in case against his boss

Garissa Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane wants to be enjoined in a petition seeking the removal of his boss from office.

Dagane in an application says the petition is likely to affect his position as it is tied to that of Governor Ali Korane.

“It is imperative and in the interest of justice that the court should hear and determine the application before any further proceedings are undertaken in the petition,” he said.

The DG says he has a legal interest in the suit due to the nature of his appointment and his position as deputy governor and will be affected by any negative outcome of the case.

He says the governor and the other parties will not suffer any prejudice should the orders sought be granted.

The family of ex-Garissa official Idris Mukhtar wants Korane removed from office for "failing to have the requisite academic qualifications".

But the governor claims that the case as filed by Aden Mukhtar is an attempt to avenge the shooting of his son Idris which Aden blames on Korane.

Idris, 34, was shot in his car on the night of August 19, 2018, in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, where he had gone for evening prayers. He remains bedridden with a bullet lodged in his head.

Two people — Juliet Charity Njoki and Mohamud Hussein Aden—have since been charged with the shooting and are out on Sh500,000 bail each.

“He has made statements against me in the aftermath of his son's shooting and has also written to the DPP asking that I am prosecuted. This petition is in bad faith and should be struck out,” the governor's affidavit reads.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)