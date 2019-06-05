DPP given five months to decide on Muthama, Aladwa case

A magistrate on Tuesday gave DPP Noordin Haji five months to make up his mind about incitement charges against former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama and Makadara MP George Aladwa.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi gave the DPP a last chance after a state prosecutor informed the court that they need more time to receive direction from their boss about the case.

However, defence lawyer John Khaminwa for the two politicians accused the prosecution of delaying to terminate incitement to violence charges against them.

Khaminwa blamed the DPP for delaying to drop the criminal charges despite having written to him for an out-of-court settlement.

He said Muthama and Aladwa have been subjected to untold hardship due to the long wait for the prosecution to decide on the matter.

Muthama is charged alongside activist Japheth Muroko, aka Japheth Thuranira, and are out on a cash bail of Sh100,000 each, while Aladwa is separately charged with incitement to violence.

The charge against Muthama and the activist reads that on September 23, 2015, at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, he uttered words in Swahili that have been translated as, "From Friday next week if teachers will not have been paid, nobody will go to work and whoever goes shall be stoned," indicating that it was desirable to bring death and physical injury to persons in Kenya.

Muroko alone faces a charge translated from Swahili to mean, "The motion being brought to impeach Uhuru...any MP who votes against it will be lynched."

The prosecution said the remarks were made at a Cord rally in Uhuru Park.

Muthama and Muroko had earlier made frantic efforts to stop their prosecution but the High Court rejected their plea.

