We have enough evidence against Kidero, co-accused in Sh213m graft case, says prosecution

The Sh213 million graft case against former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and eight others began yesterday.

The prosecution said it has sufficient evidence to prove that the accused abused their powers.

Kidero was charged alongside former county secretary Lilian Ndegwa, former chief finance officer Jimmy Kiamba, and former Finance and Planning executive Gregory Mwakanongo. Others are head of accounting Stephen Osiro, acting chief finance officer Luke Gatimu and acting head of Treasury Maurice Okere.

The nine are accused of conspiring to commit fraud, leading to the loss of Sh213,327,300 at the county government between January 16, 2014, and January 25, 2016. They allegedly authorised payments to companies for services not rendered.

In his opening statement, assistant DPP Joseph Riungu told magistrate Douglas Ogoti that they will demonstrate how the payments made to Ngurumani and Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd were orchestrated to defraud Nairobi county.

He said he will prove it through primary evidence, expert witnesses and electronic evidence.

“The prosecution shall endeavour to prove each offence of failure to pay taxes and at the end of our case there shall be no doubt that the accused persons committed the offences as charged before court,” Riungu said.

Yesterday’s proceedings also saw former Nairobi chief Health officer Robert Ayisi table in court 21 payment vouchers to two traders — Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd and Ngurumani Traders Ltd. Ayisi was the first prosecution witness.

He said he received a letter from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission that sought a number of documents, among them bank transfers made to the two traders between March 21, 2014, and December 2016.

In relation to Nguramani, he said there were 18 sheets with Sh9,490,000 transfers.

The hearing continues today.

(Edited by F'Orieny)