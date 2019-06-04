Two die in separate Naivasha accidents

Two men died in Naivasha in two accidents on Sunday and Monday.

In the first incident, the driver of a car died on the spot after the vehicle crashed near Chechnya trading centre along Naivasha-Mai Mahiu highway.

The car rammed head-on into an oncoming trailer that was overtaking a fleet of vehicles.

Witness Amos Wambugu said the driver of the trailer was speeding and did not notice the oncoming vehicle.

“The driver of the personal car was heading to Naivasha town. We had a difficult time retrieving his body out of the wreckage,” he said.

In the second incident, a man was hit and killed by a speeding motorist near Kayole trading centre along the Naivasha-Nairobi highway.

He was crossing the busy highway when the motorist hit him before speeding from the scene of the accident on Sunday night.

Witness Nancy Wairimu said the area is prone to hit and run incidents despite speed bumps erected on several spots on the highway.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed both incidents saying the bodies had been collected and taken to the local mortuary.

“We are looking for the driver who caused the second accident to answer to charges. The driver of the trailer has recorded a statement with regard to the accident on Mai Mahiu road,” he said.

The National Transport and Safety Authority has identified the northern corridor as the most dangerous route in the country contributing to over 20 per cent of deaths in accidents every year.

NTSA board member Catherine Waweru said Machakos, Makueni, Uasin Gishu, Busia and Nakuru counties that fall under the corridor had seen an increase in accidents.

Waweru added that they had launched a multi-agency committee aimed at finding possible ways to reduce road crashes.

She said the counties faced similar challenges in combating road crashes noting that there was a need for concerted efforts to help reduce accidents.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)