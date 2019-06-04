Suspects in Kakamega boy's murder remanded for 14 days

Seven teenagers suspected of kidnapping and killing a nine-year-old boy in Kakamega have been remanded for 14 days pending completion of investigations.

The suspects, all aged between 16 and 19, appeared before Kakamega resident magistrate Noelyne Akee on Monday. They did not take a plea. The magistrate directed that the case be mentioned on June 26.

Detective Peter Maritim asked the court to allow police to hold the suspects, saying investigations were incomplete

Maritim said a postmortem was yet to be done and that respondents were yet to undergo psychiatric tests to determine if they were fit to plead to murder charges.

“We require sufficient time, at least 14 days to enable us to carry out further investigations, including the postmortem, psychiatric examination of the suspects and a DNA sampling among other things,” Maritim said.

Six of the suspects agreed that further investigations be carried out. The other objected to his detention, saying he was picked from his place of work and knew nothing about the kidnap and murder of Ishamel Shukuri.

The magistrate granted the DCI prayers and allowed further investigations. She directed that psychiatric tests and DNA sampling be done.

“Considering the magnitude of the offence, I hereby grant more time to conclude investigations,” Akee said.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday and Sunday following the kidnap and murder of Shukuri.