ARRESTED IN TRANS NZOIA

Suspect in officer's murder to be held longer

In Summary

• Police said they had tracked him from Kisii before catching up with him in Trans Nzoia. 

• He is to take a mental test and his DNA taken to government chemist before trial. 

HELD FOR FIVE MORE DAYS: Erick Onyona Nyakundi before a Makadara court. He is suspected of killing a police officer in Umoja on May 23
Image: CAROLYNE KUBWA

DCI detectives have been granted five days to continue holding a man suspected of killing Constable Hellen Kwamboka, an officer attached to Parliament.

The prosecution had requested for 10 days to detain Erick Onyono Nyakundi to complete their investigations. 

In the affidavits, Nyakundi, believed to be aged 30, was arrested on June 1 in his hideout in Swam Town, Trans Nzoia county. 

 

Police said they needed more days to take Nyakundi's DNA samples to the government chemist.

"The suspect is alleged to have killed the deceased and locked her inside her house in Umoja before going into hiding, we have been tracking him from Kisii to the border where he was arrested, if released, he might be a flight risk, " the police said. 

Nyakundi will also undergo mental tests before he takes a plea and the investigating officers conduct an identity parade.

It is suspected that Nyakundi fled on the night of May 23 to Kisii, Bungoma, Kitale and Mt Elgon areas.

The investigating officer confirmed to the court that a postmortem report had already been conducted.

Chief magistrate Heston Nyaga granted police the application citing the circumstances under which the suspect was arrested.

He ordered the suspected to be remanded at Buruburu police station until the case is mentioned on June 10.

 

Nyakundi is believed to have been the boyfriend of the late Kwamboka who was found dead in Nairobi on May 24. 

Police said the deceased failed to turn up for work on May 24, after leaving at 7pm the previous day, so a search was mounted.

There were blood stains all over the house. Police further said that marks around the victim's neck showed she may have been strangled.

Officers including the Buruburu Divisional Criminal Investigation Officer and some from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations visited the scene.

They found the door to Kwamboka’s house locked from inside.

“When the officers found the house locked from the inside, they suspected something was amiss," the report stated.

There was no murder weapon found at the scene and it was believed a boyfriend who visited her the previous day murdered her and then escaped.

Police said Kwamboka’s phone was missing and that it was likely stolen and switched off. 

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

by CAROLYNE KUBWA Court Reporter
News
04 June 2019 - 06:00

