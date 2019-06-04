Senate wants spies deployed in schools to fight terrorism

The Senate is discussing a new law that would deploy spies deployed in all schools to fight radicalisation of pupils and students and to fight terrorism.

According to the law proposed by Nominated Senator Naomi Waqo from Marsabit, headteachers will oversee counter-terrorism measures.

The Prevention of Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2018 would train teachers and other staff to be alert to signs of extremist leanings.

The Bill states that school regulators will carry out background checks on teachers as well.

In collaboration with other stakeholders, school regulators will establish ways to spot, deradicalise and reintegrate students found to have been involved in radicalisation or extremism.

The Bill is expected to generate outrage from civil society and other groups.

School heads will be required to immediately report to the National Counter Terrorism Center, regulator or the police stations if a student disappears, perhaps headed to al Shabaab in Somalia.

“Administration regulators shall immediately report to the nearest police station, institution regulator a case of a missing student where there is a reason to believe that such a student is likely to be involved in terrorist acts or to have been radicalised,” the Bill reads.